Orioles survive ChiSox rally, win 8-6 in a game that ended with infield fly and interference call

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo begins to celebrate his three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Jorge Mateo hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles withstood a late Chicago comeback try and beat the White Sox 8-6 Thursday night in a game that ended on an infield fly and an interference call.

Trailing 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the White Sox scored four runs and closed within 8-6.

With runners on first and second and one out, Andrew Benintendi hit a popup to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The infield fly rule was called and umpires ruled the runner at second, Andrew Vaughn, interfered with Henderson. The runner was called out, ending the game and Chicago's rally. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol came out to argue, to no avail, as the umpires walked off the field.

Anthony Santander also homered and Adley Rutschmann added three RBIs for Baltimore, which snapped a three-game skid after being swept by St. Louis in the start of a seven-game trip.

In the ninth, Chicago’s first six men reached base before Craig Kimbrel earned his 10th save in 13 chances.

Benintendi drove in both runs for MLB-worst Chicago (15-36), which dropped its second straight. The White Sox are off to their worst 51-game start in the team's 123-year history.

Grayson Rodriguez (5-1) allowed three hits and both Chicago runs in the first five innings while walking five and striking out seven.

Santander led off the fourth with a solo homer off Mike Clevenger (0-3), tying the game at 2. Mateo gave the Orioles the lead for good with his third homer of the season four batters later.

Baltimore moved out to a seemingly safe lead with a three-run sixth inning that was highlighted by Rutschmann’s two-run bloop single.

In Chicago's ninth, Tommy Pham had an RBI single, Vaughn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run single to right in the failed comeback.

Clevinger lost his second straight start after giving up the first five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Placed left-handed starter John Means (forearm strain) on the 15-day injured list before the game and recalled RHP Johathan Heasley from Triple-A Norfolk.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said DH Eloy Jiménez (left hamstring) will miss “an extended period of time.” He tweaked the muscle running the bases during Tuesday’s win at Toronto and was placed on the 10-day injured list a day later.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Friday night when Baltimore sends Corbin Burnes (4-2, 2.41 ERA) against Chicago's Chris Flexen (2-4, 5.48).

___

