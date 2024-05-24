Simone Biles shows she’s still in form during pre-Olympic gymnastics showcase

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT: MAY 18: Simone Biles performs her balance beam routine during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic at the XL Centre, Hartford on May 18th, 2024, in Hartford, Connecticut. USA. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

We are 63 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Simone Biles shows no sign of rust in return

The most decorated gymnast ever (when factoring both Olympic and World Championship medals) looks like she could get a shot to add more hardware to her collection this summer in Paris.

Simone Biles made her return to competition this past Saturday at the U.S. Classic in Hartford, and her first event of 2024 was a rousing success.

Now 27, Biles finished first in the all-around event and showcased the form that has won her seven Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals.

It didn’t qualify her for the Olympics, but the performance certainly showcased she should be one of the favorites at the event that will determine who makes it to Paris, the U.S. trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

Biles is trying to make her third Olympic team and is looking for redemption after she pulled out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health struggles.

While Biles showed had a successful showing at the U.S. Classic, the same couldn’t be said for another veteran gymnast looking to get back to the Olympics, Gabby Douglas.

Attempting a comeback after last appearing at the Olympics in 2016, the 28-year-old Douglas fell twice on the bars and ended up withdrawing from the competition.

French Open means more than just second tennis grand slam tournament of year

The annual French Open tennis tournament begins on Monday, but this year’s tournament will have definite Olympic vibes to it in addition to being the second grand slam tournament of the year.

One, the site of the French Open, Stade Roland Garros, will also be the site of the tennis competition at the Olympics, so potential Olympians can further get a preview.

Two, the tournament will also serve as the final qualification event for the Paris Olympics.

Qualifiers for the U.S. team in Paris will determined by world rankings following the French Open. Each country can have up to 12 players (6 men, 6 women) who qualify. One U.S. player who already qualified is Coco Gauff, who mathematically clinched a spot in March.

U.S. to field largest rowing team in 12 years

It’s been a great qualification period for the U.S. rowing team, which will send 42 athletes to Paris. That is the most for the squad since the 2012 Olympics in London.

The Americans qualified competitors in 12 of the 14 events in an effort to rebound from a disappointing showing in Tokyo, where the U.S. didn’t win a medal. It was the first time that happened at an Olympics where the U.S. sent rowers to compete.



