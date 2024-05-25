William Fleming holds signing day for 9 student-athletes

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming High School had nine student-athletes sign letters of intent on Friday afternoon.

The football program was represented by three hard-working seniors. Mike Finley will play football at Bridgewater College, Jabari Atkins will play at Southern Virginia University and Kyah Jordan will suit up at Concord University.

Wrestler Joshua Spivey will take to the mats at Randolph College while his teammate Kyien Jackson is heading to Danville to attend Averett University.

From the track and field team, Kam’ron Dillard will run at Central State University. Highly decorated VHSL Class 5 state champion Darren McCoy is heading to Old Dominion University.

Representing the cheer program were Nalani Webb and Sean Schultz. Both plan to cheer at Virginia Union University. Schultz was recognized as the first-ever male sideline cheerleader for William Fleming High School.

“These students set the example in the classroom, in the hallways, out on the field and these younger kids are seeing the hard work, discipline and what it takes to get to the next level,” said William Fleming athletic director Jamie Bednarek. “So these guys will be long remembered at Fleming.”