Auburn softball, Galax soccer earn Region 1C titles

SALEM, Va. – Region 1C Finals in baseball, softball and soccer all took place at Glenvar High School Wednesday night.

On the softball diamond, Auburn hosted a Giles team who reached the region final for the first time in program history. The Eagles held a narrow 1-0 advantage until the fourth inning when they dropped three runs. Auburn added one more insurance run in the fifth on its way to a 5-0 victory as pitcher McKenzie Booth went the distance in the circle.

“Staying on top of things and making sure I get ahead of the count and not to throw them anything that they can get a hold of,” Booth said after the game. “Just making sure that I hit my spots, spin the ball well and that is what I always have to focus on.”

“Our pitcher, you know, she throws a mix of things and we keep people off balance and she’s done a really good job for us this year,” said Auburn head softball coach Tim Smoot. “We’ve got another picture in the fold here too that is helping on the way too so we are really excited about the depth we’re building, and we’re excited about the talent that we have with a bunch of young kids in the future looks bright.”

On the baseball field, Auburn came away with an 11-4 championship win over Fort Chiswell.

In soccer action, one lone goal made the difference as Auburn and Galax battled in another great Region 1C Final. It came in the 18th minute when Alberto Vera of the Maroon Tide connected on a kick from distance, leading to a 1-0 final.

A reminder, both the region champion and runner-up advance to the state quarterfinals in each of these scenarios.