Yankees' Stanton goes on injured list for 8th time in 6 seasons, this time with a strained hamstring

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs to second base for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went on the injured list for the eighth time in six seasons on Sunday, a day after straining his left hamstring.

A 34-year-old former MVP, Stanton left Saturday night’s 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves and was scheduled to undergo imaging Sunday. Stanton doubled off the center-field wall in the fourth inning and winced when he rounded third base on Gleyber Torres’ double. Trent Grisham pinch hit for Stanton leading off the sixth.

“We know it’s at least going to be those 10 days. So we’ll see the severity of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. "I will say G was in pretty good spirits last night, so hopefully that’s a result of it hopefully not being too severe.”

Stanton missed 266 of 708 games in the past five seasons (38%). He appeared to be walking gingerly as he exited the locker room on Saturday night.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had said on Nov. 13 at the annual GM meetings: “He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.”

When a visibly slimmer Stanton reported to spring training, he said succinctly: “He knows my reaction to that.”

Boone said Aaron Judge likely will see more designated days while Stanton is sidelined and Grisham will be be the primary outfield replacement after get outfield time. Grisham was hitting .113 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 77 plate appearances, making 21 outfield starts.

“This should give him that uptick of playing time," Boone said.

Stanton played in 69 of the Yankees’ first 79 games — none in the field — and is hitting .246 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs. The active leader in home runs with 420, he is in the midst of his healthiest season with the Yankees since he played in 158 games in 2018, his first after he was acquired from Miami.

“He's been that force that you want in the middle. He’s been a threat every day,” Boone said.

Stanton was sidelined during the previous five seasons due to a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and a strained left hamstring (2023).

“He’s been such a force for this offense,” said Judge, who leads the major leagues with 28 homers. "Hitting the homers, coming up clutch with guys on base — that’s a big part of his game.”

Infielder Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone said Jasson Domínguez would have been Stanton's roster replacement had he not strained his left oblique on June 15 with the RailRiders, an injury expected to sideline the outfielder until mid-August.

New York, which began Sunday a big league-best 52-27, had been relatively healthy early in the season. Infielder DJ LeMahieu didn't make his season debut until May 28 after breaking his right foot on a foul ball during spring training on March 16 and AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole didn't make his first start until June 19 because of right elbow nerve inflammation and edema.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt went on the IL on May 27 because of a right lat strain and first baseman Anthony Rizzo broke his right forearm in a collision at Fenway Park on June 16.

