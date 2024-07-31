US and Spain top groups at the Olympics, Brazil's Marta sent off in last major tournament

United States' Emily Sonnett, left, and Australia's Hayley Raso go for an header during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

MARSEILLE – Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert both scored and the United States remained undefeated at the Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday to conclude the group stage.

The Americans, who already qualified for the quarterfinals, will play Japan on Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris. Australia had to wait until the day's matches were over to learn if it advanced.

The United States is the winningest team at the Olympics, with four gold medals in women’s soccer. They’re playing under new coach Emma Hayes.

The front trio of Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson have scored seven of the team’s nine goals in France.

Crystal Dunn had a well-struck attempt from distance in the 38th minute but Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold pushed it up and over the next. Moments later, Arnold stopped Lindsey Horan’s header from close range.

Rodman broke through in the 43rd minute when she poked in the ball in a scramble in front of the net. Video review stretched on for several minutes and Australia coach Tony Gustavsson was given a yellow card in the confusion.

Albert, who was subbed into the game during the second half, added a goal in the 77th.

U.S. midfielder Sam Coffey got a second yellow card in the fourth minute, meaning she won't be available for Saturday's quarterfinal.

The Matildas peppered U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in a scramble as time wound down and Alanna Kennedy helped Australia avoid the shutout with a goal a minute into stoppage time.

The Americans’ game against Australia was a rematch of the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Games. The United States won 4-3 on goals from Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, who have both since retired.

Germany advanced in second place behind the U.S. by routing Zambia 4-1 in Saint-Etienne.

Lea Schueller scored two goals — the first in the 10th and the second just past the hour mark.

Klara Buehl had given Germany a 2-0 lead in the 47th — shooting low into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Barbra Banda struck her fourth goal of the tournament two minutes later to give Zambia hope of salvaging something, but Schueller’s second extended Germany’s lead again.

A brilliant volley by substitute Elisa Senss in the seventh minute of stoppage time completed the win.

Undefeated Spain

Athenea del Castillo and Alexia Putellas both scored and Spain defeated Brazil 2-0 in an Olympic group finale that was spoiled for the Brazilians when captain Marta was sent off with red card late in the first half.

Both Spain and Brazil awaited the results of the late matches to learn their opponents in the quarterfinals.

Marta, a six-time world player of the year playing in her sixth Olympics, was sent off the field in tears after a tackle on Spain’s Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time.

The 38-year-old Brazilian has said that this will be her last major tournament with the national team. Marta has never won an Olympic or Women’s World Cup title with Brazil. The team came close twice, winning silver medals in both 2004 and 2008.

Spain, making its Olympic debut in France, was vying to be the first team to win a gold medal after winning a Women’s World Cup. Del Castillo scored in the 68th minute to put Spain in front and Putellas added a goal late in stoppage time.

La Roja finished atop the group and heads to Lyon for the quarterfinals. Japan finished second with a 3-1 victory over Nigeria in Nantes and will play the United States.

Maika Hamano, Mina Tanaka and Hikaru Kitagawa all scored for Japan in the first half. Jennifer Echegini scored for Nigeria in the 42nd minute.

Canada denied

Defending Olympic champion Canada lost its bid to overturn a FIFA-ordered points deduction (6 points) for drone spying on an opponent.

Canada, which won its first two matches but earned no points from those victories, went into a late match against Colombia in Nice in need of a win to stand a chance of advancing.

