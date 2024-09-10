Steelers preparing to start Justin Fields against the Broncos while Russell Wilson deals with injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to stick with Justin Fields over an injured Russell Wilson as they get ready for a trip to Denver in Week 2.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the Steelers (1-0) “are preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback” with Wilson's status uncertain as he deals with a balky calf that kept him out of a season-opening win in Atlanta last Sunday.

Fields was steady if not spectacular against the Falcons, completing 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards and running for 57 more while not turning the ball over as Pittsburgh relied heavily on its defense and kicker Chris Boswell.

Wilson, who tweaked the calf injury last Thursday, was feeling better on Tuesday. Still, Tomlin does not anticipate the nine-time Pro Bowler being able to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Tomlin said Wilson will go through a “battery of movement” on Wednesday and will be evaluated after. While Tomlin didn't rule out Wilson returning at some point this week, he demurred when asked if Wilson will start if he's cleared to play.

“That’s a big if, I’m not into the hypotheticals,” Tomlin said. “Right now he’s not healthy, so my time and attention is focused on Justin.”

The 35-year-old Wilson initially strained the calf — he has not disclosed which one — when the Steelers reported to training camp at Saint Vincent College. The injury limited him during most of camp, giving Fields plenty of practice time with the starters.

Still, Tomlin anointed Wilson the starter going into the opener. That all changed when Wilson aggravated the injury on Thursday while doing individual drills.

Tomlin praised Fields' composure, particularly late.

“I thought he settled in as the game progressed,” Tomlin said. “I thought he had clear eyes in weighty moments.”

Tomlin pointed to a third-and-5 deep in Atlanta territory with just over two minutes to go as proof of that composure. The Steelers called a designed quarterback run and Fields delivered a 7-yard gain that helped Pittsburgh drain the clock and set up the final of Boswell's club-record-tying six field goals.

Watching Fields — acquired in a trade with Chicago in March just days after the Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal — take care of the ball and not get too rattled on the road helped gain a sense of comfort that Fields is up to leading a team that overhauled its offense in the offseason in hopes of competing in the quarterback-heavy AFC.

“I just know a heck of a lot more about him because of that experience (in Atlanta) and I’m sure he knows more about himself and this environment and us,” Tomlin said.

Wilson's injury threatens one of the juicier early season storylines. The Broncos cut him in March, eating nearly $40 million in the process after he clashed with Denver head coach Sean Payton.

Now there appears to be a good chance Wilson will be watching Fields to go work. Tomlin brushing aside the notion that Wilson's knowledge of Denver's offense gives the Steelers any sort of advantage.

“Sometimes that’s overblown,” Tomlin said. “If he’s on the sideline, he’s not making plays. ... We’re not resistant to help but we’re not going to put it on a pedestal and make it appear more than it is.”

Pittsburgh is hopeful veteran guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) can practice at some point this week. The team also signed punter Corliss Waitman to take over for free agent signee Cameron Johnston, who was placed on injured reserve with a major right knee injury sustained in the fourth quarter against Atlanta when his leg was rolled into.

The Steelers also reunited with safety Terrell Edmunds, signing him to the active roster on Tuesday. Edmunds, a 2018 first-round pick by Pittsburgh who spent five seasons with the Steelers, had been on Jacksonville's practice squad.

