Texas QB Ewers leaves game against UTSA with apparent injury and Manning takes over for Longhorns

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws before an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers departed with an apparent injury in the second quarter of the No. 2 Longhorns game with UTSA, leaving Arch Manning to take over.

Texas led 14-0 and Ewers was well behind the play after a handoff to Quintrevion Wisner, but then fell down and laid on his back as team medical staff came on the field. Ewers eventually walked off the field, but did not look comfortable as he was surrounded by staff.

Ewers pulled his jersey over his face as he walked into the team medical tent.

Texas officials did not immediately provide an update.

Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore on his first play. Manning then ran for a 67-yard touchdown on Texas' next possession.

Ewers was 14-of-16 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception when he left.

Ewers missed four games over the previous two seasons with injuries.

