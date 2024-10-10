Basham gives back to Roanoke County community

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Former Northside standout Carlos “Boogie” Basham and current New York Giants linebacker, found a way to give back to his hometown Wednesday night.

As we’ve reported, 12 families were displaced and one man lost his life in the Peters Creek Apartments fire. Basham’s parents were on hand to deliver gift cards from Boogie’s new foundation-- “One Star, One City Foundation.”

The Wake Forest grad also sent a video to one of the children who lived in the complex and was impacted by the fire.

“I know it’s hard right now,” Basham said in-part in the video. “But just for a little inspiration for yourself, just look in the mirror and ask yourself what’s your why. Why do you like doing what you’re doing? Why do you like succeeding in school? Why do you like doing good in football? Why do you like playing football? Ultimately it should be to please you, your mom, your sister, please your family and just overall it’s the right thing to do.”

The Basham family says Boogie plans to hold a camp in the Star City in the near future.