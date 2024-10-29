Calvin Austin III scores twice as the Steelers hold off the Giants 26-18

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – Calvin Austin III returned a punt for a touchdown and hauled in a lob by Russell Wilson for another score as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants 26-18 on Monday night.

Austin, listed at 5-foot-9 and 162 pounds, raced across the field before sprinting down the sideline for a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Steelers (6-2) the lead for good. He added a 29-yard over-the-shoulder grab from Wilson early in the fourth as Pittsburgh won its 22nd straight home game under the Monday night lights and took a one-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North.

Austin finished with three receptions for 54 yards. Wilson was sharp in his second start, completing 20 of 28 passes for 278 yards and the score to Austin, though his fumble with 4:42 remaining briefly opened the door for the Giants.

Pittsburgh star outside linebacker T.J. Watt closed it a few plays later, strip-sacking Daniel Jones to end the threat. The Giants had another last-gasp drive into Pittsburgh territory in the final minute, but Jones was picked off by rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop, sealing New York's third straight loss.

Najee Harris ran for 114 yards, topping 100 for a third straight game for the first time in his career. Chris Boswell kicked four field goals to bail out an offense that bogged down regularly in New York territory.

Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy ran for a season-high 145 yards, including a 45-yard sprint early in the fourth quarter that pulled New York (2-5) within eight. The Giants tried a 2-point conversion but the ill-conceived play to rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers behind the line of scrimmage was easily swatted away.

Jones, benched in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to Philadelphia last week, completed 24 of 38 passes for 264 yards and the late pick. Darius Slayton finished with four receptions for 108 yards and Nabers caught seven passes for 72 yards. Greg Joseph booted four field goals for the Giants, who were undone by 11 penalties for 65 yards and a defense that let the suddenly potent Wilson-led Steelers offense pile up 426 yards.

Austin's return for a score, the first by a Steeler since 2019, gave Pittsburgh a jolt following a first half filled with missed opportunities. The Steelers had a pair of apparent touchdown passes from Wilson to George Pickens nullified.

A facemask penalty on right tackle Broderick Jones wiped out the first. Video-assisted replay overturned the second, a leaping grab in the back of the end zone in which Pickens got his right foot down — twice — but couldn't add the left before getting pushed out Giants cornerback Deonte Banks.

New York — looking crisper than it did against the Eagles — had a touchdown negated by a penalty when a flip from Jones to Chris Manhertz was called back because Nabers was flagged for an illegal shift.

Injuries

Steelers: Justin Fields served as the emergency quarterback behind Wilson and Kyle Allen after tweaking a hamstring in practice on Saturday.

Up next

Giants: Host Washington on Sunday.

Steelers: After a bye, visit the Commanders on Nov. 10.

