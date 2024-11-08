High school volleyball: Hidden Valley, Christiansburg to play for Region 3D title

ROANOKE, Va. – In volleyball action Thursday night, many of our local teams earned the right to play for a region championship and punched tickets to the upcoming VHSL state tournament.

In Region 3D, Hidden Valley defeated Tunstall 3-0 while Christiansburg def. Lord Botetourt 3-1. So the Titans and Blue Demons will play for the Region 3D title in what will prove to be a state semifinal rematch from 2023.

Other area results are as follows:

-Region 1B: Altavista def. Buffalo Gap 3-0

-Region 1C: Auburn def. Grayson Co. 3-1

Giles def. Narrows 3-0

-Region 2C: Radford def. Gretna 3-2

James River def. Appomattox Co. 3-2

-Region 5C: Midlothian def. Franklin Co. 3-0