Hall of Famer Randy Moss reveals he's 'battling something' internal and asks for prayers

FILE - Broadcaster Randy Moss sits on the sideline before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss revealed he's dealing with a health issue and asked fans to pray for him and his family.

The 47-year-old ESPN football analyst made the announcement on Instagram from the set of the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show. He directed his message to men and urged them to get checkups and bloodwork done, without specifying for any particular illness.

Recommended Videos

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week,” Moss said before putting on a pair of sunglasses. “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal, your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me.”

Moss played 14 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He ranks second to Jerry Rice with 156 touchdown catches and had 982 catches for 15,292 yards.

Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He was joined in the video by ESPN colleagues Rex Ryan, a former coach, and Alex Smith, a retired quarterback.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl