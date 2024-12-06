Jared Goff and Lions clinch playoff spot, beating Packers 34-31 on last-second field goal

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gestures before the start an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Detroit Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The NFC-best Lions (12-1) broke a franchise record with their 11th straight win — including two over the Packers (9-4) — to stay ahead of Minnesota (10-2) in the highly competitive NFC North.

Recommended Videos

Detroit coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth down five times, including with 1 yard to go at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left, and his gambles backfired only once.

David Montgomery ran for 7 yards, barely getting a handoff from Goff after the quarterback tripped and was falling toward the turf. That ensured the Lions could try a field goal without giving the Packers the ball back, and Bates hit his third-game winning kick this season.

Up next

Packers: At NFC West-leading Seattle in a Sunday night game on Dec. 15.

Lions: Host AFC East-leading Buffalo on Dec. 15.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL