NFL Honors: Who votes for the Associated Press NFL awards, how to watch and more

This combo of file photos shows, from left, NFL Awards MVP finalists: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills; Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles; Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals; Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions; Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press has eight NFL awards, considered to be the league’s official awards.

Since 2012, the winners have been announced at the NFL Honors awards show.

Recommended Videos

How to watch NFL Honors

The show, hosted by Snoop Dogg, starts at 9 p.m. ET and airs on Fox and NFL Network. It can be streamed on NFL+.

What are the awards?

The awards consist of Most Valuable Player, which the AP began selecting in the 1950s, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Who votes on the awards?

A nationwide panel of 49 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. Voters this season included three-time MVP Tom Brady, Rich Gannon, who also was an MVP, and ESPN analyst Mina Kimes.

Voters select a top five for each award. A first-place vote is worth 10 points, second place is 5 followed by 3, 2 and 1. The weighted point system began in 2022.

Who are the finalists?

Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP this year.

Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl