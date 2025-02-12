Ferrum makes another big step in NCAA DII transition

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday marked another milestone in Ferrum College’s transition to be an NCAA DII institution. The school was officially accepted into provisional year one of the NCAA Division II Expedited Membership Process.

Ferrum held a watch party on campus, announcing the exciting news.

“Ladies and gentlemen, today we celebrate, but this is only the beginning,” said Ferrum College president Mirta Martin. “The foundation is set, the path is clear, and the best is yet to come.”

Now the school will be in a two year probationary period as the NCAA continues to assist the school’s readiness--that will include continued visits to campus prior to full membership in 2027.

“We have the tradition and infrastructure in place to excel and with the support of our leadership, our alumni, community, family and friends--we are confident we will position Ferrum College as a destination of choice,” said Ferrum College director of athletics Cleive Adams.

Ferrum first joined the NCAA in 1985 as a Division III school. The College joined the Dixie Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 1988, and remained with the league, which would eventually become the USA South Athletic Conference, through the 2017-18 school year. After 30 years in the USA South, Ferrum was offered and accepted membership in the Old Dominion Athletics Conference (ODAC) in the summer of 2018. The Panthers are completing their seventh full year in the ODAC.

Ferrum will compete in Conference Carolinas in football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s wrestling, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, women’s flag football and women’s lacrosse.