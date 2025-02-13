Skip to main content
Johnson puts up 20 in Winthrop’s 78-74 win over Radford

Associated Press, Associated Press

Radford vs. Winthrop Basketball (WSLS)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Nick Johnson had 20 points in Winthrop’s 78-74 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Eagles (18-9, 8-4 Big South Conference). Paul Jones III scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Highlanders (16-11, 6-6) were led in scoring by Jarvis Moss, who finished with 17 points. Radford also got 17 points from Zion Walker. Truth Harris also put up 10 points and three steals.

Winthrop plays High Point at home on Saturday, and Radford hosts UNC Asheville on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

