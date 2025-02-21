Maclin scores 20, Radford knocks off UNC Asheville 77-53

RADFORD, Va. – Brandon Maclin scored 20 points as Radford beat UNC Asheville 77-53 on Thursday night.

Maclin also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Highlanders (17-11, 7-6 Big South Conference). Truth Harris shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Josiah Harris shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (19-8, 10-3) were led in scoring by Toyaz Solomon, who finished with 10 points and two blocks. Kameron Taylor added 10 points and two steals for UNC Asheville. Josh Banks had eight points.