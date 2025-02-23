Stewart scores 26, Presbyterian beats Radford 80-73

RADFORD, Va. – Kobe Stewart scored 26 points as Presbyterian beat Radford 80-73 on Saturday night.

Stewart added six rebounds for the Blue Hose (12-17, 5-9 Big South Conference). Kory Mincy added 13 points while shooting 3 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six assists. Carl Parrish had 12 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Highlanders (17-12, 7-7) were led by David Early, who posted 22 points and six assists. Radford also got 19 points from Brandon Maclin. Josiah Harris had eight points.