Virginia Tech women beat Cal on Senior Day, 87-84

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech moved to 8-8 in the ACC And 17-10 overall with an 87-84 win over California Sunday. The Hokies shot 55.9% from the field, lead by Matilda Ekh’s 19 point day, where she went 9-12 in the paint.

California hung close the entire game, letting the largest Hokies lead only get to seven points. Marta Suarez had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Tech will finish their season on the road - at Boston College on Thursday and Clemson next Sunday.