Aaron Rodgers' next destination and Myles Garrett's future headlined the buzz from the NFL combine

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 32-20. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington.

Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was formed at the scouting combine last week.

Recommended Videos

While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade.

There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

Rodgers will become a free agent after the New York Jets release him. Jets general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn addressed the team’s mutual decision and insisted the franchise’s goal was to win now despite moving on from a four-time NFL MVP who had a disappointing two-year stint in New York.

Garrett, the AP 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, asked the Cleveland Browns for a trade last month. Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski insisted the team has no interest in dealing one of the league’s best edge rushers.

Several teams who need a quarterback are discussing the 41-year-old Rodgers, Wilson, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders pursued a potential deal for Stafford and had to shift their focus after he worked out a new contract with the Rams.

Rodgers has already said he’d like to play for a team that has a chance to win and he’d prefer warm weather. That would rule out the Giants but there’s mutual interest between both sides, two people with knowledge of the conversations told The Associated Press.

The Raiders would be an option for Rodgers if coaches believe he could fit into offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system. A team official told the AP that evaluation hasn’t been made yet. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private, also said a reunion between Wilson and new Raiders coach Pete Carroll is unlikely. Darnold or Fields might be better fits for Las Vegas, which might select a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Some teams are still uncertain about Darnold, who had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold led the Vikings to 14 wins but struggled in the final two games with the No. 1 seed on the line and then in a wild-card playoff game.

The Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, need a starting quarterback. So do the Browns at No. 2 and Giants at No. 3. The Jets, who pick seventh, said they’d be comfortable with Tyrod Taylor but should seek another veteran and are expected to draft a QB in the early rounds.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to retain Wilson or Fields or seek a veteran. Rodgers and Darnold are possibilities.

If the Browns decide to grant Garrett his request and field offers, the two teams who battled in the NFC championship game could end up fighting for his services.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles aren’t afraid to make a big splash. General manager Howie Roseman signed Saquon Barkley last year and he’s a master dealmaker. The Commanders already added Samuel and only gave up a fifth-round pick so they have an opportunity to pursue Garrett.

Some big-name receivers could join Samuel on the move, though Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins aren’t expected to be among them. The Cincinnati Bengals made it clear they plan to keep Joe Burrow’s top playmakers.

But there was talk about the Seattle Seahawks possibly trading DK Metcalf. The Raiders and Green Bay Packers are potential fits.

Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper will be free agents. Both veterans will have options. Chris Godwin is coming off a serious ankle injury and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want him back but the price has to be right.

The NFL offseason is just getting started.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL