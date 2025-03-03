Roanoke College heading to DIII NCAA tournament for first time in more than 20 years

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College Maroons are heading to the Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001. A watch party was held at the Cregger Center as players, coaches, and fans gathered to see the tournament bracket unveiled.

The bid comes just a day after a tough loss in the ODAC Championship Game, but the team is ready to turn the page and focus on the opportunity ahead.

“Yeah, obviously I think it’s an exciting time. This is a culmination of many months of hard work our players have put in,” said head coach Clay Nunley. “It’s great to see our players reap the rewards of that, and now the important thing is to get yourself focused on getting ready for the next game. You have a big opportunity to play for, and it will be a challenge, but it’s supposed to be this time of year, and I think our guys are excited.”

Roanoke will face Pfeiffer in the Christopher Newport Regional on Friday at 4 p.m.