ACC Women’s Tournament: Georgia Tech downs Virginia Tech 72-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech and Georgia tech finished the regular season with the same conference record of 9-9. But with the Hokies having beat the Yellow Jackets in double overtime in early January, that gave Virginia Tech the advantage for seeding in the ACC Tournament. Reflective of that first meeting and of the standings, No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 9 Georgia Tech had another tightly contested second round match up--for most of the day.

The Yellow Jackets found an advantage early, building a seven point lead behind Dani Carnegie in the second quarter. Their defense also made things difficult for the Hokies early.

But Virginia Tech closed the gap and we were tied 32-32 at halftime.

In the second half, the Hokies had a slim 37-36 lead after making effective layups. Matilda Ekh and Rose Micheaux found rhythm inside--a plus for Virginia Tech considering Carleigh Wenzel and Mackenzie Nelson went 0-for-12 shooting through the first three quarters. Micheaux finished with 19 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career. Ekh also finished with 17 points. Yellow Jackets held the 48-43 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The lead only swelled from there. Kara Dunn and Dani Carnegie made some clutch three pointers to put Georgia Tech up 63-48 with 4:22 to play. The two of them combined for 31 points. Toni Morgan added 19 points.

Georgia Tech advances to the semifinals to play No. 1 NC State.