Lakhin leads No. 11 Clemson to program record-tying 26th win, 65-47 over Virginia Tech

Clemson center Viktor Lakhin (0) is defended by Virginia Tech forward Mylyjael Poteat, front left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Viktor Lakhin scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half as No. 11 Clemson opened a double-digit lead and beat Virginia Tech 65-47 on Saturday for the program’s record-tying 26th victory of the season.

The Tigers (26-5, 18-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) matched a mark set by the 1990 team led by Dale Davis and Elden Campbell, who won Clemson’s only ACC regular-season crown.

Recommended Videos

These Tigers are playing every bit as good as that squad, winning their seventh straight game and heading into next week’s ACC Tournament as a top-four seed.

Lakhin, the 6-foot-11 transfer from Cincinnati, was dominant inside against the Hokies (13-18, 8-12), making six of his nine first-half shots as Clemson led 35-20 at the break.

Brandon Rechsteiner led the Hokies with 11 points.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have struggled down the stretch this season, losing nine of their final 13 games. They’ll need to make a surprising run through the ACC Tournament - as they did in 2022 - to avoid missing the NCAAs for a third straight season.

Clemson: The Tigers are rolling at the right time. They matched the program record for wins in a season and will have ample time for rest as one of the ACC’s top four seeds for next week’s postseason tournament. They hope to take an additional step or two this March after losing in the Elite Eight a year ago.

Reserve guard Del Jones scored six straight points to start Clemson on a 20-7 run in the first half to take control. Lakhin added six points, including a hard jam, as the Tigers took a 15-point lead at halftime.

Clemson had nine steals and forced 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes to open a double-digit lead.

Both teams head to the ACC Tournament next week in Charlotte, North Carolina. Virginia Tech earned the No. 10 seed and will open play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against No. 15 California. Clemson earned the No. 3 seed and will open play in the quarterfinals Thursday night at 9:30 p.m.