NCAA DIII Tournament: Roanoke downs Christopher Newport, advances to Sweet 16

ROANOKE, Va. – Senior guard Joshua McClary netted a 15-foot pull up jumper with 4.4 seconds to play Saturday night to lift No. 20 ranked Roanoke College to a 77-75 win over No. 12 Christopher Newport University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Captains came back from a 17-point second half deficit to tie the game on a Jahn Hines layup with 14 ticks on the clock. Hines was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw. Following a time out, McClary converted on a 1-on-1 opportunity and the Maroon defense shut down a Hines layup attempt in the paint to try and force overtime as the clock ran out.

The last time the Roanoke men’s basketball program (25-5) reached the Sweet 16 was in the 1995-96 season and the last time RC won 25 games was in the 1993-94 campaign (26-2).

The Maroons face Catholic University in the next round at a site and time to be determined, with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight.