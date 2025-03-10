Virginia Tech wins first ACC wrestling title since 2018, sends nine to NCAA tournament

DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia Tech entered the final match of the ACC Wrestling Championship already in the lead, but Caleb Henson’s sudden-victory takedown against North Carolina’s Lachlan McNeil in the 149-pound final sealed the night in dramatic fashion.

With the win, Virginia Tech secured the 2025 ACC championship, its first conference title since 2018.

Eight Hokies reached the podium, with four capturing individual ACC titles: Rafael Hipolito Jr., Eddie Ventresca, Connor McGonagle and Henson.

Virginia Tech will also send nine wrestlers to the NCAA tournament, giving the Hokies a strong presence on the national stage.

Full results:

Quarterfinals:

133: #2 Connor McGonagle (VT) Tech Fall #7 Raymond Adams (DUKE), 17-1, 6:33

165: #5 Mac Church (VT) Dec. #4 Jared Keslar (PITT), 4-1 SV-1

174: #4 Matty Singleton (NCSU) Dec. #5 Lennox Wolak (VT), 4-2

184: #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT) Dec. #5 Tye Monteiro (STAN), 7-1

197: #3 Andy Smith (VT) Dec #6 Steven Burrell Jr. (UVA), 8-2

HWT: #2 Jimmy Mullen (VT) Fall Gabe Christenson (UVA), 1:49

Semifinals:

125: #1 Eddie Ventresca (VT) Maj. Dec. #4 Nick Babin (PITT), 19-5

133: #2 Connor McGonagle (VT) Dec. #3 Tyler Knox (STAN), 1-0

141: #1 Sam Latona (VT) Dec. #5 Jayden Scott (UNC), 1-0

149: #1 Caleb Henson (VT) Tech Fall. #5 Jack Gioffre (UVA), 21-4, 6:40

157: #1 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. (VT) Maj. Dec. #5 Grigor Cholakyan (STAN), 14-4

165: #1 Hunter Garvin (STAN) Maj. Dec. #5 Mac Church (VT), 11-1

184: #1 Recce Heller (PITT) Dec. #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT), 4-2

197: #2 Nick Stemmet (STAN) Maj. Dec. #3 Andy Smith (VT), 12-4

HWT: #2 Jimmy Mullen (VT) Maj. Dec. #6 Connor Barket (DUKE), 11-3

Consolation Semifinals:

165: #5 Mac Church (VT) Dec. #7 Charlie Darracott (UNC), 8-5

174: #5 Lennox Wolak (VT) Dec. #2 Lorenzo Norman (STAN), 8-5

184: #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT) Dec. #6 Justin Phillips (UVA), 9-4

197: #3 Andy Smith (VT) Dec. #5 Christian Knop (NCSU), 5-1

Third Place:

165: #5 Mac Church (VT) Dec. #3 Derek Fields (NCSU), 4-1 (NCAA AQ)

174: #1 Josh Ogunsanya (UNC) Dec. #5 Lennox Wolak (VT), 4-2 TB-1 (NCAA AQ)

184: #3 Gavin Kane (UNC) Dec. #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT), 4-1

197: #3 Andy Smith (VT) Dec. #6 Steven Burrell Jr. (UVA), 4-2 (NCAA AQ)

Finals:

157: #1 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. (VT) Dec. #2 Ed Scott (NCSU), 7-3 (NCAA AQ)

HWT: #4 Dayton Pitzer (PITT) Dec. #2 Jimmy Mullen (VT), 4-1 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)

125: #1 Eddie Ventresca (VT) Dec. #2 Vince Robinson (NCSU), 4-1 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)

133: #2 Connor McGonagle (VT) Dec. #4 Kai Orine (NCSU), 5-2 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)

141: #2 Dylan Cendeno (UVA) Dec. #1 Sam Latona (VT), 8-6 (NCAA AQ)

149: #1 Caleb Henson (VT) Dec. #2 Lachlan McNeil (UNC), 4-1 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)