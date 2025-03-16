RC’s Mark Samuel wins a wrestling national championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Roanoke College junior Mark Samuel won two matches Saturday at the 2025 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships to become the first National Champion in program history.

Samuel, also a 2024 All-American and a third-place finisher, won three matches Friday to advance to the semifinals Saturday morning. He defeated the defending national champion and the No. 1 seed in the bracket, Josh Wilson from Greensboro, 2-1 in a tiebreaker. In the finals, the fifth-seeded Samuel matched up with Sean Conway from the University of Chicago. After a scoreless first period, Samuel started period two on the bottom and drew first blood with a two-point reversal. He added four points on a nearfall and sealed the championship with a take-down with 23 seconds left in the match.

Recommended Videos

Congratulations to Mark Samuel, the program's first-ever National Champion, winning 9-3 in the finals!! @NokeWrestling pic.twitter.com/vyna1fsndE — Roanoke Maroons (@RCmaroons) March 15, 2025

“Winning the NCAA Championship is a dream come true for me,” said Samuel. “It is something I have wanted for a very long time and accomplishing that goal feels amazing. I am proud to represent my school at the national level and take home gold!!”

Samuel, from Wilmington, N.C, finishes the season 33-4.

The last Roanoke College National Champion in any sport was track & field standout Robin (Yerkes) St. Cyr, a 2022 RC Hall of Fame Inductee. She won the 400 meters at the 2010 Indoor NCAA Division III National Championship.

“So proud of Marky and his incredible tournament this weekend,” said head coach Nate Yetzer. “He made a lot of adjustments after regionals and completely locked in. Marky has set a new standard in our program. You can win NCAA titles at Roanoke College. It can be done here. The future is bright. Congrats to Marky!”