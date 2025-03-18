2-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham retires after 15 seasons with the Eagles

Brandon Graham’s career in Philadelphia began with criticisms that he was a first-round bust and ended with him being one of the most beloved Eagles players of his generation.

Graham retired Tuesday following a 15-year career in Philly that was highlighted by his role in the defensive play that helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl title.

“I gave everything I had, everything I had in this,” Graham said. “I don’t have no regrets.”

Graham, who turns 37 in April, thanked the organization, his coaches, his teammates and his family during an emotional new conference to announce his decision.

He recalled the long journey it took for him to win over the notoriously demanding Philadelphia fans as he went from mostly a backup with only 17 sacks in his first five seasons to a key part of a dominant front later in his career.

Graham said it was tough even to leave the house early in his career when he was given the “bust” label but that he was glad he pushed through and was able to remain in Philadelphia for his entire career.

“We didn’t start so tight, as you know,” he told the fans. "You made me work for this and I appreciate you for that. Through the struggles, the injuries and the moments where I had to prove myself over and over again, you never let me feel comfortable. You held me accountable. You kept that chip on my shoulder. You pushed me to be better, and when the time came, we celebrated together — two times.”

The former first-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2010 ends his career as the all-time leader in games played for the Eagles with 206, ranks third with 76 1/2 sacks and has the most postseason sacks with 5 1/2.

Graham is also one of four players who participated in both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl wins: following the 2017 season against New England and last month against Kansas City.

Graham returned from a torn triceps to play against the Chiefs. He got on the field for 13 snaps and made one tackle in the 40-22 win and re-tore his triceps in the game.

While Graham had indicated that last season would be his final one, referring to it as his “farewell tour,” he said Tuesday that he might have tried to come back for one more season if he hadn't been able to play in the Super Bowl.

“I was happy to be able to make it back, to play with my guys, put that uniform on one last time at a big moment on a big stage,” he said.

He had a much bigger impact in the Super Bowl win against the Patriots when Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter thwarted a comeback attempt and helped deliver Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy.

“It was a big moment in my career,” he said. “That's where I felt like things started to get even better from that point on. ... That's something I will always remember.”

Graham’s career began under coach Andy Reid and continued under Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni as he was one the constants on the defensive line for a team built from the trenches.

He had only one season with double-digit sacks — 11 in 2022 when he helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl — but was a consistent producer of pressure throughout his career.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and was fourth in voting for AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 when he returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in 2021 to have his prolific season as a pass rusher.

Graham had only 6 1/2 sacks in 28 games over his final two seasons but ends his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

“We fought and we fought hard,” he said about his teammates. “We celebrated the highs and endured the losses and through it all we built something that can never be taken way: two championships. Two of them. We made history together.”

