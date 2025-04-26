Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider

Sports

Virginia’s Jonas Sanker selected 93rd overall by the Saints

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Cavaliers, Jonas Sanker, New Orleans Saints
UVA Athletics Logo on Football field (University of Virginia)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Draft day is made for stories like this - hometown kid Jonas Sanker, who grew up in Charlottesville and stayed to play football at Virginia and help care for his family, finally got the call Saturday.

The safety was selected 93rd overall and is expected to make a big impact. Sanker finished his college career with 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 17 pass breakups. A high-character person, he was also awarded the H.E.A.R.T. Award at Virginia for embodying the core values of the program.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS