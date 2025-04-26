Virginia’s Jonas Sanker selected 93rd overall by the Saints

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Draft day is made for stories like this - hometown kid Jonas Sanker, who grew up in Charlottesville and stayed to play football at Virginia and help care for his family, finally got the call Saturday.

The safety was selected 93rd overall and is expected to make a big impact. Sanker finished his college career with 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 17 pass breakups. A high-character person, he was also awarded the H.E.A.R.T. Award at Virginia for embodying the core values of the program.