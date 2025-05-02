Roanoke native, coaching veteran Steve Robinson announces retirement

ROANOKE, Va. – Steve Robinson, a veteran of 42 years in Division I men’s basketball coaching, has announced his retirement. Robinson, 67, spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona, contributing to the Wildcats’ success in the Pac-12 Conference.

Throughout his career, Robinson was part of 31 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Final Fours, and three national championships. He also played a role in securing 18 conference regular-season titles and eight conference tournament championships. Over 60 players he coached or recruited advanced to the NBA.

Before joining Arizona, Robinson served as an assistant coach at North Carolina under Roy Williams from 2003 to 2021, during which the Tar Heels won three national championships. He also had stints as head coach at Tulsa (1995–97) and Florida State (1997–2002), leading both programs to NCAA Tournament appearances.

Robinson’s coaching journey began at Radford University, his alma mater, and included assistant coaching roles at Cornell and Kansas. In 2019, he was inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coach Hall of Fame.

We’ll have more with Robinson on season five of “Around the Way with EJ”.