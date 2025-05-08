Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don Kelly

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, left, talks with umpire Mike Estabrook between innings of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton following a rocky opening month to the season that saw Pittsburgh quickly slip into last place in the NL Central.

General manager Ben Cherington made the announcement Thursday. Bench coach Don Kelly will take over for Shelton, who is the first manager fired across Major League Baseball this season.

The decision comes with Pittsburgh riding a seven-game losing streak that saw its record fall to 12-26. Shelton, hired by Cherington in November 2019 as part of a franchise-wide reset by owner Bob Nutting, went 306-440 in five-plus seasons with the Pirates.

“Derek worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot over five-plus years,” Cherington said in a statement. “His family became a big part of the Pirates family, and we will miss that. He’s an incredibly smart, curious, and driven baseball leader. I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary. I wish Derek and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

The Pirates, ranked 26th out of 30 MLB teams in opening day payroll, began the season hoping to contend behind reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. While the 22-year-old Skenes has been solid and the starting rotation in general has been steady, Pittsburgh’s offense has languished near the bottom of the NL all season.

The Pirates are in the middle of a difficult stretch that began by getting swept by both San Diego and St. Louis. Pittsburgh’s next nine games are against NL powers Atlanta, the New York Mets and Philadelphia.

Nutting called the first quarter of the season “frustrating and painful for all of us.”

Kelly, a Pittsburgh native, spent nine years in the major leagues as a utility player. He has been the Pirates bench coach since 2020.

“Donnie is as respected as any person in our clubhouse and throughout our organization,” Nutting said. “He is a Pirate. He bleeds black and gold. No one is more committed, and no one loves this team or city more than Donnie. He is the right person to manage our team and help get us back on track.”

The Pirates gave Shelton, a former minor league catcher, his first major league managing job in late 2019 after he served as a coach in various capacities in Tampa Bay, Toronto and Minnesota.

Cherington tasked him with setting a new foundation for a club that has been an also-ran for the last three decades, save for a brief three-year stretch from 2013-15 in which they returned to prominence.

The consistently upbeat Shelton oversaw a clubhouse with an incredible amount of churn during his first four seasons as Cherington traded away most of the established major leaguers on the roster (Joe Musgrove, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon to name a few) to restock the club's prospect pool.

Pittsburgh won less than 40% of its games in Shelton's first three seasons before taking a step forward in 2023 when it won 76 games. Skenes' arrival last May gave the franchise another jolt, and the Pirates were in playoff contention until an August swoon.

The club's lack of offense in 2024 was its biggest issue. Rather than invest in proven major league talent — the team's biggest offseason acquisitions were acquiring first baseman Spencer Horwitz (who is still rehabbing from wrist surgery over the winter) and signing Tommy Pham and Adam Frazier — Cherington instead retooled parts of the coaching staff and scouting department, including firing hitting coach Andy Haines and replacing him with Matt Hague.

Results have not followed. Pittsburgh is near the bottom of the majors in runs (29th), OPS (29th), home runs (28th) and average (27th) with no signs of improvement. The Pirates have scored a total of five runs in their last five games while getting shut out twice.

They're even struggling when Skenes is on the hill. The top pick in the 2023 first-year player draft has a respectable 2.77 ERA in eight starts so far in 2025, but the Pirates are just 3-5 in those games, including a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

