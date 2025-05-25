Liberty softball falls to Oregon 13-1, swept in Super Regionals

EUGENE, Ore. – The Liberty Flames’ historic postseason run came to an end Saturday evening, as the Oregon Ducks secured a 13–1 victory in Game 2 of the NCAA Eugene Super Regional, clinching their first Women’s College World Series berth since 2018.

After a dramatic 3–2 walk-off win in extra innings on Friday, Oregon left no doubt in the second game, erupting for 10 runs in the seventh inning to complete the two-game sweep. The Ducks improved to 53–8 on the season, while Liberty concluded its campaign at 50–15.

Liberty struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer by Savannah Woodard. However, Oregon responded swiftly, tying the game in the top of the second and then pulling ahead in the third. The Ducks continued to build their lead, highlighted by a three-run homer from Emma Cox in the fifth inning. In the seventh, Oregon’s offense exploded, with key contributions from Kedre Luschar and Paige Sinicki, who delivered a bases-clearing double to cap the scoring.

Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein delivered a dominant performance, retiring 18 consecutive Liberty batters at one point and finishing with a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out 10.

Despite the loss, Liberty’s season was marked by significant achievements, including a stunning upset over No. 1 seed Texas A&M in the College Station Regional, propelling the Flames to their first-ever Super Regional appearance.

Oregon advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, aiming for their first national title in program history.