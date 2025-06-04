Cave Spring, William Byrd girls advance to Region 3D soccer championship

ROANOKE, Va. – It was region semifinals action on the soccer pitch Tuesday night with some familiar programs punching tickets to the state tournament.

In Region 3D girls action, Cave Spring defeated Christiansburg 3-0. The Knights will return to the region final for the second consecutive season, returning to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons as well.

Recommended Videos

In the other girls Region 3D semifinal, William Byrd defeated Hidden Valley 3-1. The Terriers, ranked No. 7 in the region tournament, are proving to play much better than the seeding they’ve received.

“We’ve known like we’ve been getting better all season and we’re really young so it’s been like a building process,” said coach Molly Cox.

With the win, the Terriers secured a spot in the VHSL Class 3 State Tournament.

“Luckily we had built a lead and so we were just stay calm, stay cool, collect it. If we can get up, great, but we wanted to be more defensive because they’re gonna start sending numbers our way. We want to just make sure we defend more than we can.”

So in the Region 3D Championship, it will be the 2023 region champion, William Byrd, playing at the defending region champion Cave Spring on Friday.