Season ends for Patrick Henry girls, boys lacrosse

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry boys and girls lacrosse teams opened VHSL Class 5 State Quarterfinals play Thursday night. For the boys program, it battled a tough Briar Woods team that came out firing. Landon Sonnenfeld set the tone for the Falcons while Carson Derey tried to keep the Patriots competitive.

Briar Woods would surge ahead late to secure the 11-8 victory over Patrick Henry.

As for the girls program, its season also came to an end with a 12-5 loss to Lightridge. It’s the second consecutive season the Patriots have fallen in the state quarterfinals to Lightridge.