VHSL Baseball and Softball State Semifinals Recap

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday was a busy day on the diamond with local teams battling in VHSL state semifinals in baseball and softball.

In Class 1, Fort Chiswell defeated Northumberland 4-1 for a spot in the state championship game. Their opponent will be? Auburn.

The Eagles made a triumphant comeback over the Rappahannock Raiders, 3-2 for a chance to play for its first state title since 2021.

In Class 2 baseball, Appomattox County defeated Poquoson 3-2 for a spot in the state final. The Raiders will play King William Saturday morning.

On the softball diamond, Auburn made a comeback win over Rappahannock 4-3 to return to the state final. The Eagles will play Eastside Saturday morning.

In Class 2, Appomattox County struggled against King William. Lots of contact made, but unfortunately right at the defense. The Raiders season came to an end with the 5-2 loss.

In Class 4, Jefferson Forest had no problems with Gloucester. The Cavaliers return to the state final behind the 7-0 shutout victory. Their opponent Saturday morning will be Tuscarora.

SOFTBALL FINALS SATURDAY

*Class 1 9 a.m. Eastside vs. Auburn

*Class 4 11 a.m. Jefferson Forest vs. Tuscarora

BASEBALL FINALS SATURDAY

*Class 1 9 a.m. Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn

*Class 2 9 a.m. King William vs. Appomattox Co.