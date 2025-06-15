VHSL Baseball and Softball Finals: Auburn, Appomattox Co. claim state gold

SALEM, Va. – In VHSL diamond action from the state finals, Auburn baseball once again reigns supreme. The Eagles defeated district foe and rival Fort Chiswell 10-0 in 5 innings to claim the Class 1 state title for the first time since 2021.

“Couldn’t have written the first inning script any better,” said head coach Eric Altizer. He reached 300 career wins when the Eagles defeated the Pioneers for the region title just last week.

“We got through the first inning with them and we wanted to get ahead of them early. We’re all strapped for pitching at this point of the year, but Josh Givens for us has been our best pitcher all year, stepped up in this game, shut them out, three hits shut out.”

Auburn plated 5 runs in the opening inning to get a hot start.

“We just do things the right way, no taunting, no anything, no run back to the base, run back to the dugout after every out and it just feels good to get it,” said Givens. He recently committed to play at Wingate.

In Class 2 baseball action, Appomattox County returned to the spotlight after beating King William 3-1. The Raiders last won the state title in 2022.

While the Auburn baseball team came out on top, the softball program had to settle for a runner-up nod after falling 3-0 to Eastside.

And in Class 4 action, Jefferson Forest came up short against Tuscarora in a 3-1 final.