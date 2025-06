RINER, Va. – The VHSL has announced the Class 1 All-State Baseball Team, and Auburn completed a clean sweep of the top honors.

Head coach Eric Altizer was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to their fourth state title in 20 seasons.

First baseman Zac McGlothlin earned Player of the Year honors, helping cap off a championship run for Auburn.

Five other Eagles were named to the All-State First Team, along with Jacob McCorkle of Altavista and Landon Elder of William Campbell.