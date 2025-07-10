Rail Yard Dawgs unleash new look ahead of 10th season

ROANOKE, Va. – This fall will mark 10 seasons of Rail Yard Dawgs hockey in the Star City. In an effort to commemorate the year, the Dawgs “unleashed” a fresh new look--updated logos and jerseys.

Rail Yard Dawgs new jerseys ahead of the 10th season of SPHL hockey in the Star City (WSLS)

“We’re excited,” said team president Mickey Gray. The Rail Yard Dawgs held a special unveiling party event Wednesday evening to show off the new looks. Hundreds of fans and season ticket holders flocked to Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center for the free event.

Rail Yard Dawgs fans of all ages came out for the logo and jersey unveiling (WSLS)

The new logo is described as being updated with a modern touch while also honoring the franchise’s original look. In turn, that original look is still present with features of Roanoke still front and center--such as the Roanoke Star and railroad tracks paying homage to the areas rich railroad history. The new set of logos also features one of the franchise’s original colors--light blue.

“We’ve been working on this logo--my vice president, Alexander Crutchfield, she’s been working on it for at least five or six months,” said Gray. “So, it’s nice to finally be able to release it to everybody and not be hiding it behind a curtain anymore.”

Principal owner Jamie McGinn was in the Star City to help unveil the new look as well.

Rail Yard Dawgs principal owner Jamie McGinn speaks to a room full of hundreds of fans. (WSLS)

“You know, we’ve had the same logo for about four or five years now, and I think we needed to refresh and what better way to do it in the 10 year anniversary,” said McGinn. “So, we thought we could mix the two and just kind of combine them and just have a big celebration for being in Roanoke for 10 seasons and that’s what we decided to do. Hopefully, everyone loves the refreshed look.”

Fans young and old were certainly on board as lines to purchase new merchandise started to build immediately following the unveiling.

Rail Yard Dawgs fans purchased new gear following the unveiling event (WSLS)

“I just think about putting on these threads and representing Roanoke and the Star City,” said Rail Yard Dawgs veteran goalie Austyn Roudebush. “So, going out there and fighting for everyone else who’s watching us and supporting us and trying to get a win.”

To shop new Rail Yard Dawgs merchandise online, click here.