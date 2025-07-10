Virginia Commonwealth Games to move to Richmond in 2026 after decade in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia Commonwealth Games will officially kick off next Friday at Liberty University, but major changes are on the horizon.

After a decade-long partnership with Lynchburg and 36 years of competition in both Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia Amateur Sports announced that the games will relocate to Richmond starting in 2026.

VAS President Dan Foutz said the decision came after a yearlong evaluation process, and ultimately, the move made sense due to Richmond’s central location.

“Along with our staff and our board of directors, we were very busy with interest in the games from across the state, and we evaluated that carefully,” Foutz said. “It’s been a year process, a lot of work, a lot of site visits, and the capital city, if you look at interstates 95 and 64, I call that the crossroads of Virginia. It just made sense.”

The Virginia Commonwealth Games will be held in Richmond for at least three years, beginning in summer 2026.

As for the final year in Lynchburg, opening ceremonies are set for Friday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Liberty University practice facility.