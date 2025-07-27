Ryan McMahon sparks comeback, Yankees beat Phillies 4-3 to end 3-game slide

New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger, bottom, is tagged out at home plate by Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, top, during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

NEW YORK – Ryan McMahon sparked a comeback with a tying, two-run double in a four-run second inning against Zack Wheeler, and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Sunday to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made a spectacular leaping grab and tag of Cody Bellinger at the plate for an inning-ending double play that denied the Yankees a run in the third.

Austin Wells hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Trent Grisham an RBI single against Wheeler (9-4), who tied his career high with three hit batters — including two in a row in the second.

New York closed within 5 1/2 games of AL East-leading Toronto.

Rookie Otto Kemp had his first big league multi-homer game and Nick Castellanos also went deep as the Phillies hit three solo shots off Carlos Rodón (11-8), who allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Acquired Friday from Colorado, McMahon had a pair of hits and made a sliding stop to his glove side at third to throw out Turner in the fifth.

Jonathan Loáisiga, Luke Weaver, Tim Hill and Devin Williams combined for one-hit shutout relief, with Williams striking out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances. Yankees relievers entered with a big league-worst 7.11 ERA since June 28.

New York stopped a three-game slide ended a sloppy streak of five straight games with errors.

Key moment

Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas threw out Bellinger trying to score on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s 293-foot flyout in the third. Realmuto jumped and swiped down to tag Bellinger on the neck as the runner's feet slid wide of the plate and Bellinger reached to touch it with his left hand.

Key stat

New York won without a home run for the first time since June 22.

Up next

Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (9-2, 2.40) starts Monday night at the Chicago White Sox, who send RHP Davis Martin (2-8, 3.89) to the mound.

Yankees: RHP Cam Schlittler (1-0, 4.35) starts Monday night's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays and RHP Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.93).

