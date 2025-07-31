1st and 10 Camp Tour: Salem Spartans

SALEM, Va. – High school football is officially back in the Commonwealth, and that means the 1st and 10 Camp Tour is underway, starting at Salem High School.

The Spartans are coming off a 10-3 season that ended with a trip to the Region Championship game against Sherando. Per usual, Salem returns size and strength up front on both sides of the ball, something that has long been a staple of the program.

Head coach Don Holter knows the formula for success, a physical defense and a powerful ground game. That tradition continues, even with some new faces this year.

“We’ve had a slew of outstanding tailbacks here, from Xavier Onwood, Isaiah Persinger, to Peyton Lewis and Josiah Persinger,” Holter said. “Now it’s the next guy’s turn. We’ve got young guys up front, but they’ve got outstanding character, good size, and they’ve worked hard in the offseason. There’s a lot of competition, and that makes everyone better.”

Senior James James echoed the team’s mindset heading into camp.

“We’re just going to keep working hard. That’s our game plan, work harder than everybody else and keep pushing through.”

Salem opens the season against E.C. Glass.