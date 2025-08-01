2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman will make Liberty debut against the Sun

FILE - Emma Meesseman (11), of Belgium, reacts to a three pointer during a women's bronze medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Emma Meesseeman is ready to help the New York Liberty on their quest to repeat as WNBA champions.

The 2019 WNBA Finals MVP, who last played in the league in 2022, will suit up for the team Friday night against the Connecticut Sun.

“Emma Meesseman’s return to the WNBA is a tremendous moment for our league, and the fact that she chose New York for her next chapter speaks volumes,” said New York Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb. “She is one of the most skilled, intelligent, and unselfish players in the world and her presence elevates everyone around her. Emma brings invaluable experience, championship pedigree, and a unique versatility that fits seamlessly into our group as we continue our relentless pursuit of a title in 2025.”

Her arrival is a boost for the squad, which will be without Breanna Stewart for a few weeks while she recovers from a bone bruise in her right knee. New York also is without Nyara Sabally (knee) and Kennedy Burke (right calf strain).

Meesseeman plays forward alike Stewart, and is also 6-foot-4.

The Liberty (17-9) are in second place in the standings despite having lost three straight games. They are in the midst of a busy stretch with three games in the next five days, playing twice in Connecticut on Friday and Sunday and then hosting Dallas on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Meesseman is a two-time All-Star and helped the Washington Mystics win the 2019 title. She has been focused on leading the Belgium national team since her last season in the WNBA, which she spent with the Chicago Sky. Meesseman played with Natasha Cloud, whom New York acquired in the offseason, in Washington when the Mystics won their championship six years ago.

Meesseman helped Belgium win the EuroBasket title last month to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Even without Stewart for the immediate future, the Liberty still have a talented group around Meesseman with Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Cloud and Leonie Fiebich leading the way.

Meesseman has dominated overseas in her time away from the WNBA. She was named the EuroBasket MVP twice in the past three years. She helped Belgium reach the medal round at the Paris Olympics before it lost to France in overtime in the semifinals and then Australia in the bronze-medal game.

The Liberty waived guard Jaylyn Sherrod to make room for Meesseman.

“Jaylyn Sherrod is a champion in every sense of the word. She embodies the passion, grit, and relentlessness that define the city of New York," Kolb said. “Her rise from undrafted free agent to WNBA Champion is one of the most remarkable stories I’ve had the good fortune to witness, a testament to perseverance, and a powerful reminder to always push the boundaries and to never give up.”

