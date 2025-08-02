Virginia Tech Men’s Hoops Releases Nonconference Schedule

Virginia Tech's Mike Young coaching against NC State in January 2025. He earned his 100th win with the Hokies program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech and head coach Mike Young unveiled the Hokies’ 13‑game non‑conference schedule Friday, featuring eight home games at Cassell Coliseum, one true road test, and several neutral‑site highlights.

The season opens with an exhibition matchup against Duquesne on Oct. 25 at Cassell Coliseum. The official season opener follows Nov. 3 at home against Charleston Southern.

Recommended Videos

On Nov. 8, Tech heads to Uncasville, Conn., for a neutral‑site game against Providence as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Hokies then return home to host Saint Joseph’s (Nov. 12), Charlotte (Nov. 16) and Bryant (Nov. 19).

Virginia Tech will compete in the Thanksgiving‑week Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas from Nov. 26–28, joining teams such as Colorado State, Saint Mary’s, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Western Kentucky and Wichita State.

The Hokies’ only true road game comes Dec. 2 when they face South Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

The non‑conference slate wraps up with four straight home games in December: George Mason (Dec. 6), Western Carolina (Dec. 11), Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 14) and Elon (Dec. 20).

Tech’s full non‑conference schedule: