1st and 10 Camp Tour: Giles Spartans

PEARISBURG, VA. – Our camp tour continues in the Mountain Empire, where a new coach is leading the Giles Spartans this season.

Jeff Williams is cemented in Giles history after 16 seasons as head coach. Now, one of his own is taking over: longtime assistant Sam Wright, who brings a weight-room focused regime to make sure his team doesn’t miss a beat as they continue the tradition of single-wing football.

“We’re going to change some things up, but we are single wing,” Wright said. “I mean, when you think of Giles High School, Giles Spartan football, it is single wing. We’re not going to make any bones about it. If we’re strong up front, we’re going to try to run the ball, and that’s what we’re going to try to stay true to.”

Senior lineman Tyler Stafford said the emphasis in the weight room is already showing.

“Coach Wright will definitely keep us in the weight room, definitely going to stay strong this year,” Stafford said. “Like he says all the time, a good football team is a strong football team. So, he’s definitely bringing back the energy.”

Senior running back and defensive end Antonio Wilcoxson added that the offensive line will be the key to their success.

“For us to work hard, us playing as a team, it starts up front with O-line,” Wilcoxson said. “O-line’s good. Help us with the running back for us to break out free and score touchdowns.”

Giles Spartans playbook (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The Spartans have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. Their playbook this year centers on staying in the weight room, bringing excitement back, loving each other, and, of course, sticking to the single-wing.