William Byrd moves to 2–0 with a 65–3 win over Hidden Valley

In Vinton, William Byrd took on Hidden Valley.

Gray Matthews thundered out of the backfield for a 75-yard touchdown, giving the Terriers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Later, Carson Waters came up big with a fumble recovery for Hidden Valley, giving the Titans another chance.

However, the Terriers responded quickly. Jamez Toler broke outside and raced to the end zone, extending the lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Toler powered through the middle, shifting defenders and pounding his way in for a 20-yard touchdown.

William Byrd went on to dominate, winning 65-3.

