Heritage bounces back with 42-14 win over Appomattox County

Heritage had a tough start on the road in West Virginia but got a chance to bounce back with a matchup against Appomattox County.

It was a beautiful night in the Hill City to be at City Stadium.

In the second half, the Pioneers were up 28-0 and looking for more. Ayden Slash executed a play-action pass that fooled the Raiders, leaving Dominick Jones wide open behind the secondary for a touchdown, making it 35-0 for Heritage.

The Raiders finally got on the scoreboard when Mon’Trevious Fitch found Noah Christian, cutting the lead to 35-7.

Slash responded quickly, connecting with Jayden Miller over the middle and into the end zone, extending Heritage’s lead to 42-7.

Fitch added the final score when he connected with Christian again in the closing seconds. However, it was all Pioneers, with a final score of 42-14.

Coach Brad Bradley expressed pride in his team’s performance tonight.

