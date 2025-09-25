Jets quarterback Justin Fields progressing in concussion protocol, could return Monday vs. Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Justin Fields is back on the practice field for the New York Jets and could return for a Monday night matchup in Miami.

The quarterback remained in the concussion protocol Thursday, but was progressing toward potentially playing against the Dolphins in prime time as both teams look for their first victory this season.

“If he’s cleared, he’s the starter,” coach Aaron Glenn said.

Fields was listed by the team as a full participant while practicing for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Jets' loss to Buffalo in Week 2. Fields went through non-contact individual drills while the media watched the session that was held indoors because of rainy weather.

The quarterback will have two more full practices on Friday and Saturday to prepare. An independent neurologist must determine if he can play against the Dolphins.

“He has to go through the whole protocol before he's totally cleared,” Glenn said. “But I like where he's at.”

Tyrod Taylor started in Fields' place last Sunday and went 26 of 36 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, but also had a pick-6 in the Jets' 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

Fields had a standout debut for New York against Pittsburgh with a touchdown pass and two TD runs in a loss to Pittsburgh. But he struggled mightily against the Bills, going just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and running for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game with the concussion.

The offense has not been as consistently productive as New York hoped, especially after the first week. The Jets didn't get into the end zone against the Bills until late in the game after Fields left on Taylor's touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert. Last week, they were held to two field goals until they scored two touchdowns — along with Will McDonald's blocked field goal for a score on special teams — in the fourth quarter.

“What has to change? The first thing is we have to start fast,” Glenn said. “Another thing, which we talked about today, is we have to have a high level of execution, and that's in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams. And we have to run the ball better.”

Breece Hall rushed for 107 yards in the opener against Pittsburgh and New York finished with 182 yards rushing, including 48 by Fields. But Hall has just 50 yards since as the Jets had 100 yards rushing against Buffalo and 99 against Tampa Bay.

“I know we were going against three really good teams, the teams that we played, but that doesn't matter to me,” Glenn said. “I have an expectation of this team on how we operate and I'm not going to stand down from that. And our guys won't stand down for that. And they know for a fact that we have to improve in those areas.”

The Jets will be without edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle), who was acquired from Tennessee on Tuesday, are “week to week,” according to Glenn.

New York should have wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring), safety Tony Adams (hip), running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) back against the Dolphins. They were all listed as limited participants Thursday.

