Moats tabbed as Virginia Tech hoops assistant coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young announced Thursday that David Moats has been hired as an assistant coach, filling the vacancy left by Kevin Giltner, who recently accepted the head coaching position at Wofford.

Moats comes to Blacksburg after nine seasons at Boise State, where he held a variety of roles including five years as director of basketball operations and, more recently, assistant coach and director of recruiting. During his tenure there, Boise State posted a 174–90 record and reached the NCAA Tournament three times (2022, 2023, 2024).

Young is excited to welcome Moats, calling him “a rising star in the profession whose knowledge of the game, attention to detail and commitment to player development” make him a strong fit, Tech’s official announcement said.

Before Boise State, Moats spent three seasons at Weber State, helping that program reach the postseason twice, including the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Earlier still, he served as a graduate assistant at Florida for the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, contributing to the Gators’ Final Four run in 2014, while earning a master’s in sports management.

A native of Guernsey, Wyoming, Moats played two seasons at Northwest Junior College before beginning his coaching career as a student assistant at the University of Wyoming.

His arrival completes the Hokies’ coaching staff for the upcoming season, joining associate head coach Chester Frazier, among others.