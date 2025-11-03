Gretna’s Rayshaun Logan earns week 10 honors

GRETNA, Va. – Gretna faced a disastrous 22-0 halftie deficit in Appomattox Friday night. But living up to their name--the Hawks eyes were forward-facing in the second half. Leading a serious charge? Dual-threat quarterback Rayshaun Logan. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

On the gound, Logan tallied 120 yards and two more scores as Gretna earned its 8th consecutive win of the season in comeback fashion, 30-22. With a record of 8-1, the Hawks are now one win away from a Dogwood District title. For his efforts Rayshaun Logan has been named the WSLS 1st and 10 Week 10 Player of the Week.