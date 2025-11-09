Sauce Gardner makes debut for Colts in Berlin after whirlwind week

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, right, runs from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noorozi)

BERLIN – Sauce Gardner followed Kyle Pitts inside to the middle, so Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw to the outside.

The result was a 16-yard touchdown pass to Drake London with linebacker Germaine Pratt in coverage, giving Atlanta a 14-13 lead over the Indianapolis Colts at halftime on Sunday.

Gardner made his debut for the Colts after a whirlwind week that saw him traded from the New York Jets to the Colts, who gave up two first-round draft picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to get one of the league’s premier cover cornerbacks.

Gardner was selected as an All-Pro in each of his first two seasons with New York, and though he hasn’t played as well last season or this one, a fresh start with a different defense could help him return to his All-Pro form.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 draft, made three solo tackles in the first half.

Safety Camryn Bynum said Friday that he’s seen Gardner “taking notes” and called him a “student of the game.”

The Falcons had early success running up the middle against a Colts team playing without three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday with a neck injury.

Atlanta's Bijan Robinson rushed for 47 yards on nine carries in the first half.

