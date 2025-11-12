Christiansburg, Radford, Giles grab Region Volleyball titles

ROANOKE, Va. – The high school volleyball season is winding down with just a few weeks remaining before state champions are crowned. But before that, we crowned region champions Tuesday night.

In Region 3D, Christiansburg withstood a stout Abingdon program. While the Falcons gained the early advantage with the set one victory (25-15), the Blue Demons showed resiliency as they have all season. Strong play in sets two, three and four helped Christiansburg gain the momentum it needed to pull ahead for the 3-1 match victory. Blair Self had 4 aces and 20 assists. Ela Shepherd had 17 assists, 14 digs, and 6 blocks. Ellie Eddleton tallied 16 kills while Sophia Russell added 9 kills. Reese Hall had 21 digs for the Blue Demons who will host a state quarterfinal game Saturday.

In Region 2C, it was a battle of 2 one-loss teams, Radford at Appomattox Co. It proved to be a tough, back-and-forth battle with the Bobcats outlasting the Raiders for the 3-2 match win.

In Region 1C, Giles defeated Auburn to claim that title, 3-0 straight sets victory.

Considering the VHSL takes the top two teams in each region to the state tournament, all teams that compete in the region finals automatically advance to the state quarterfinals.